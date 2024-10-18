Authorities seize over 300 grams of meth from local home; Woman booked in jail

UNION CITY, Indiana — A woman is in jail after authorities found more than 300 grams of drugs while searching an Indiana home on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Union City Police Department SETT team executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of W. Oak Street, according to a spokesperson from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities seized more than 300 grams of methamphetamine.

Ann Funk-Weimer, of Union City, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and dealing in methamphetamine charges, the spokesperson said.

She is booked into the Randolph County Sheriff’s Jail on a $50,000 bond.

“The Union City Police Department is committed to combating drug-related crime in our community. We will continue to target drug dealers and keep our neighborhoods safe,” Union Police Department Director of Public Safety Mark Ater said.

This investigation is ongoing.

The department said it expects more arrests as officers continue “to dismantle local drug operations.”

Ann Funk-Weimer (Union City Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]