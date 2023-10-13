Man dead after being hit by car in Riverside identified

RIVERSIDE — The man who died after being hit by a car in Riverside has been identified.

David Mills, 58, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Friday morning.

Officers and medics were called after getting reports of a crash in the parking lot of the old Kroger store at 5520 Burkhardt in Riverside on Oct. 4.

Mills was taken to a Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition. A spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department previously confirmed with News Center 7 that he died Monday morning after he was taken off life support due to a brain/head injury that occurred during the incident.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller told dispatchers that a couple was fighting outside prior to the incident.

“He’s barely moving, he’s on the ground,” the caller told dispatchers.

Police previously told News Center 7 that they were investigating the incident as a robbery, but “felt [it] would end up being a homicide” due to Mills’ injuries.

We reached out to Riverside police Friday morning for an update on their investigation. A spokesperson said while no one has been taken into custody, “multiple persons and vehicles of interest have been identified.”

The police department previously asked anyone who has further information to come forward and contact the City of Riverside Police Department at 233-1801, through the dispatch center at (937) 233-2080, or via email at police@riversideoh.gov.

