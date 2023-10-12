Dayton Public Schools hopes to ‘increase safety’ with new athletic event policy

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) is changing the way people can get into sporting events.

The changes come “in an effort to increase safety” at all district athletic events.

Now, all students from DPS and visiting districts must have their student ID to enter any event. Any other attendees who appear to be under the age of 21 must show ID to enter.

Additionally, all DPS middle and high school students can enter sporting events for free with their badge and QR code “as long as they are in good standing academically and behaviorally,” the district announced Thursday.

If students don’t have their QR code, then they must pay $5 to enter. Their student ID will still be required.

The district will also require all non-DPS attendees to sit on the visitor for non-conference games.

The new changes go into effect today, Oct. 12.

