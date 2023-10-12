House damaged following early morning fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house is damaged after catching fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Home damaged after early morning house fire in Dayton

Dayton firefighters and medics were dispatched just before 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of W Norman Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Scanner traffic indicated there were heavy flames reported on the first floor.

Images from the scene show damage starting from the first floor of the house to the second floor.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt in this house fire.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 W Norman Ave House Fire Photo credit to Dayton Police and Fire Facebook

©2023 Cox Media Group