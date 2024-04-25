Officer hospitalized after police cruiser hit by stolen car in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A police officer is hospitalized after a police cruiser was involved in a crash with a stolen car in Huber Heights on Thursday morning.

Huber Heights Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to the 5000 block Hayden Loop near Mt. Hood on initial reports of a crash involving a police cruiser.

An officer at the scene told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that the cruiser was involved in a crash with a stolen car.

Three male suspects ran after the crash, and they are searching for them now.

Medics transported the officer to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Photos show two vehicles were involved in the crash, the cruiser, and a red car. Both suffered front-end damage.

Officers from Butler Township and Riverside are also on the scene.

