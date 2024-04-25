‘Closer than ever;’ Mayor gives update on Buc-ee’s project in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore provided an update Thursday on the Buc-ee’s gas station planned for the area.

According to a Facebook post by Gore, Bu-cee’s has submitted their final detailed development plans to the city and will be presenting their plan to the city planning commission.

“ODOT has approved their plan and Montgomery County has issued permits, so this is the last piece of the puzzle and we should see grading and construction beginning on the site soon!” the post said. “Brisket Sandwiches and The Best Beef Jerky you’ve ever had are closer than ever!”

Bu-cee’s will be submitting their plan to the city planning commissionn on Tuesday, May 14th.

