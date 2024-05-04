Dispatch: Crews responding to multiple crash reports on U.S. 35 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Police are investigating reports of two crashes on U.S. 35 in Greene County on Saturday, according to Beavercreek police and fire dispatcher.

The dispatcher said crews are on scene of crashes on U.S. 35 westbound and eastbound.

>> Person shot by sheriff’s deputy during welfare check in Butler County

OHGO states the right lane on U.S. 35 WB beyond Shakertown Rd is blocked.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates one of the crashes involves an overturned vehicle.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Additional information on either crash was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group