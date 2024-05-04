Former Ohio State football player accused of multiple bank robberies indicted on 25 charges

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio State football player who was arrested last month for allegedly robbing a north Columbus bank and was named a suspect in several other robberies has been indicted on over 20 charges.

Marcus Williamson, 25, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on 25 charges, including 18 counts of robbery, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus. He’s been named a suspect in at least nine bank robberies between March and April.

Williamson was arrested on April 24 after he entered a First Merchant’s Bank on N. High Street and allegedly robbed the bank.

Court records allege that he approached a teller and gave them a note demanding money and saying he was armed with a gun. The teller complied and gave Williamson an unspecified amount of cash.

A Columbus Division of Police detective testified in a previous court hearing that Williamson had a pattern. He would allegedly drive the same jeep, wearing latex gloves and a mask, and would hand tellers a note demanding money and saying her was armed.

Police had a search warrant for Williamson’s Jeep and placed a GPS tracking device on it when they watched him walk out of the bank with cash last week. That led to Williamson being taken into custody moments later, WBNS reported.

Williamson remains booked in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Williamson played five seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017-2021. He was a defensive back and was part of four consecutive Big Ten championship teams. He was also on two teams that made it to the College Football Playoffs.









