Former Ohio State football player named suspect in 9 Ohio bank robberies

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio State football player who was arrested this week for allegedly robbing a north Columbus bank has also been named a suspect in several other bank robberies.

Marcus Williamson, 25, entered a First Merchant’s Bank on N. High Street on April 24. Court records allege that he approached a teller and gave them a note demanding money and saying he was armed with a gun.

The teller complied and gave Williamson an unspecified amount of cash, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

During a court hearing on Friday, a detective from the Columbus Division of Police testified that Williamson was a suspect in at least eight other bank robberies.

The detective testified that Williamson had a pattern. He would allegedly drive the same jeep, wearing latex gloves and a mask, and would hand tellers a note demanding money and saying her was armed.

Police had a search warrant for Williamson’s Jeep and placed a GPS tracking device on it when they watched him walk out of the bank with cash this week. That led to Williamson being taken into custody moments later, WBNS reported.

All of the robberies Williamson is a suspect in happened between March 7 and April 24.

Williamson has since been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, but more charges are expected to be filed. He remains booked in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Williamson played five seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017-2021. He was a defensive back and was part of four consecutive Big Ten championship teams. He was also on two teams that made it to the College Football Playoffs.









