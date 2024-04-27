Court docs reveal new info about moments before Ohio father allegedly killed his 3 young sons

CLERMONT COUNTY — Newly filed court documents are providing more details as to what happened leading up to a Clermont County man allegedly killing his three sons last June.

A new copy of a bill of particulars with amendments was filed this week in the case against Chad Doerman, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

In the court documents, a paragraph has been added that details more of Doerman’s alleged actions in the moments leading up to allegedly opening fire on his family.

On June 15, 2023, Doerman came home from work early. After being home for some time, he picked up a Bible and began walking around the house with it.

“Chad knows what’s right,” Doerman mumbled while walking around with the Bible, according to court documents obtained by WCPO.

He then went to get into his gun safe in the master bedroom, but his wife intervened. She told Doerman that he was scaring her and that she was going to call his parents.

Doerman allegedly told her that he was “just kidding” and “playing around.”

Court documents then decided to lie down in his bedroom. Due to his behavior, his wife didn’t want him to be alone, so she and one of her children went into the room with him.

After that, the narrative of events is the same as the initial version released in 2023, WCPO reported. Doerman allegedly removed a rifle from his gun safe, opened fire on his family, and even chased his children through the yard of their home.

He allegedly lined up his three sons; 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Hunter, and 7-year-old Clayton, and shot them execution-style.

He allegedly confessed to the killings, but a judge threw out his confession last month after ruling that Doerman’s Miranda Rights were violated.

Doerman faces 21 separate counts in connection to the actions that took place on June 15, including nine counts of aggravated murder. He’s since changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

A judge ordered Doerman to have a psychiatric examination completed on Friday, April 26.

Doerman has been held in the Clermont County Jail since his arrest.

