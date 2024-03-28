Ohio father accused of killing 3 sons enters insanity plea

CLERMONT COUNTY — A father accused of killing his three young sons last year is entering an insanity plea.

Chad Doerman entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity this week, according to Clermont County Common Pleas Court records.

Doerman’s lawyers are claiming that he was not legally sane at the time of the shootings, which took place in the front yard of his home in June 2023, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The plea came a week after a Clermont County judge threw out Doerman’s confession to killing his three sons with a rifle. As previously reported, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced after his arrest that Doerman confessed to shooting 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Hunter, and 7-year-old Clayton execution-style.

The judge ruled that deputies violated his Miranda Rights when they interrogated him by ignoring his request for a lawyer.

Online court records show that a psychiatric examination has been ordered. WCPO reported that it must be completed on or before April 26.

Doerman is facing 21 counts related to the shooting, including nine counts of aggravated murder. He remains booked in the Clermont County Jail.

