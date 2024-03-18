Man’s confession to police in death of 3 sons inadmissible in trial, judge rules

CLERMONT COUNTY — A judge has thrown out a man’s confession to killing his three sons, saying police violated his Miranda Rights.

A Clermont County judge said deputies ignored Chad Doerman’s request for a lawyer and interrogated him for three hours, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Doerman confessed to killing his three sons earlier in June with a rifle in an execution-style murder. The children’s bodies were found lying in the yard when emergency responders arrived at the scene. The father was reportedly sitting out at the front following the shooting, News Center 7 previously reported.

The ensuing investigation found that Doerman chased one of his sons who attempted to flee death by running into a nearby field. The father caught the son and dragged him back to the yard where he would eventually be killed.

The three boys were aged 3, 4, and 7 years old.

Doerman has pleaded not guilty.

He has been held in the Clermont County jail on a $20 million bond since his arrest.

