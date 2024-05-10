Flooding concerns close 2 parks in the Miami Valley

MORAINE — Flooding concerns have caused two parks in the Miami Valley to close.

News Center 7 is looking into the safety concerns of high water levels. Catch Xavier Hershovitz’s reports today on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The concern is the Great Miami River’s water level is so high, it’s now dangerous. East River Landing Park in Moraine is closed this morning because of it.

The Miami Conservancy District says the river is so high and moving so fast it’s too dangerous for people to be around.

>> Greenville schools cancel class for third day after Tuesday’s tornado

The district manager, Mary Lynn Loder told News Center 7 she’s not too concerned about flooding for homes and businesses, saying the levee system is keeping those concerns at bay.

However, she does have other concerns.

“It also brings down a lot of trees and logs and debris that could be unsafe,” Loder said.

Today the Conservancy District will be checking the levels at East River Landing Park to see if they can reopen the park.

Miami Bend Park in West Carrollton is also closed due to high flood waters.





©2024 Cox Media Group