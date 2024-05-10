Greenville schools cancel class for third day after Tuesday’s tornado

GREENVILLE — Greenville schools have canceled school for the third day after a tornado went through there on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Greenville schools said that school will be closed today. Students have not been in class since Tuesday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘We need to rebuild this;’ Every building, 80% of trees in Greenville park damaged by tornado

The schools have been without power since the tornado.

News Center 7 crews in Greenville saw crews busy cleaning up damage yesterday. City officials want people to avoid the Greenville city park because of the downed trees.

Greenville’s Mayor told News Center 7 that every single building at the park has damaged, and people have been called the city to donate trees to plant in the park.

The Greenville City School District will be closed on Friday, May 10, 2024. Posted by Greenville City Schools on Thursday, May 9, 2024

