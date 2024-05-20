‘Ready for change;’ New high school brings big changes for local school district

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School students and staff are getting ready to make a big move, with the construction on the new high school campus wrapping up.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson toured the high school and spoke with the Fairborn City Schools Superintendent. Hear why this change was a long time coming LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Students and staff will be moving into the new school just in time for the new school year.

“I think the community was ready for change in this district for quite some time,” Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli said.

Lolli came to the district twelve years ago, and he said he never imagined he’d be standing in a building like the new High School.

