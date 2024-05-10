Man flown to hospital, roadway shut down for 3 hours after crash in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TWP — A man was flown to the hospital and the roadway was shut down for three hours after a crash in Springfield Township Thursday night.

New Center 7 previously reported, that around 9:07 Thursday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to Columbus Ave near Croft Rd in Clark County on reports of a crash.

The initial investigation shows that 47-year-old Chad Dyer from Urbana was driving east on Columbus Ave when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Dyer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by a medical helicopter with serious injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Columbus Ave was closed for about three hours due to the large amount of debris left from the crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Alcohol, unsafe speed on wet pavement, and failing to wear a seatbelt are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

