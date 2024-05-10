Man flown to hospital after crash in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Township Thursday.

Around 9:10 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the 3100 block of Columbus Avenue for reports of a car into a tree, according to initial reports.

The crash reportedly involved a single car with just the driver inside.

The driver, described as a man in his late 30s or early 40s, was seriously injured in the crash, according to Sgt. David Slanker with OSP.

The man was flown to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor as state troopers found open containers in the man’s vehicle, according to Slanker.

Both sides of the road are closed as crews investigate.

