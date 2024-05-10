Police asking for help identifying debit card thief

WASHINGTON TWP — Police are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a person’s debit card.

On April 17, a Washington Township resident reported their debit card was stolen and was being used to make purchases at multiple locations, according to a Facebook post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Man flown to hospital, roadway shut down for 3 hours after crash in Springfield Twp.

Security video from one of those locations showed a woman using the victim’s card. The woman was driving a dark gray sedan, which police believe was a Ford Fusion.

If anyone has information or can identify the woman, police ask that you contact Det. Linda Sutts at 937-432-2765.

Debit Card Thief Photo of suspected vehicle from Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.





©2024 Cox Media Group