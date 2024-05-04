Dayton man dead after officer-involved shooting in Northeast Ohio

DOVER, Ohio — A Dayton man is dead after being shot by officers in Tuscarawas County on Friday.

The shooting happened Friday morning on Interstate 77 in Dover.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers tried to assist with a disabled pickup truck that was partially in the roadway around 1:42 a.m.

After speaking with the driver, 34-year-old Kendell Woodard, of Dayton, troopers observed “concerning behaviors” and requested EMS officials and the Tuscarawas County Crisis Intervention Team, according to a release from OSHP.

For more than two hours, they tried to get Woodard from the truck and into an ambulance to receive medical attention.

During their attempt, troopers noticed he had a weapon behind his back.

Woodard then allegedly pointed the gun at law enforcement, leading troopers and Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies to open fire. Woodard was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene.

“The weapon was still in Woodard’s hand when it was recovered,” the release stated.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting.

