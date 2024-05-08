Several roads ‘covered with power lines, trees’ in Greenville after Tuesday’s storms

GREENVILLE — Officers are asking people to be cautious if they need to travel in Greenville after Tuesday’s storms.

The Greenville Police Department posted on social media that the city suffered city damage from Tuesday night’s storms.

“Many roadways in the city are covered with power lines, trees, and various other types of debris,” the department said in a statement. “We are asking citizens to use extreme caution if they need to travel.”

A Greenville police and fire dispatcher told News Center 7 Tuesday night that “there’s a lot of damage right now.”

News Center 7 also reported that Greenville City Schools are closed for Wednesday.

