Arrest made as FBI continues investigation in Downtown Dayton, Troy

DAYTON/TROY — An arrest has been made in the FBI’s continuing “court-authorized” investigation in both Downtown Dayton and Troy.

Steven Werling, whose address is listed as the target of the now more than eight-hour investigation, was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Thursday and booked into the Miami County Jail on a felony charge of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, according to the facility’s website.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Werling, 53, is awaiting arraignment, according to the jail website. No other information about the arrest or Werling has been made available.

News Center 7 learned of the arrest less than an hour after FBI Cincinnati spokesman Todd Lindgren told this news organization that the search in Troy was ongoing and that the downtown Dayton part of the connected FBI investigation had concluded.

We were there when the FBI surrounded a home at the 1400 block of Barnhart Road in Troy. The Dayton Bomb Squad was also there, and a robot was used in the investigation.

News Center 7 was also on the scene as FBI agents searched a storage facility in Downtown Troy.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area [East Monument Avenue and Taylor Street in Dayton],” FBI Cincinnati spokesman Todd Lindgren told News Center 7 on Thursday. “Due to this being related to an ongoing investigation, no further details can be released at this time.”

The FBI, other law enforcement agencies and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad searched a home and a garage on the property at Barnhart Road, near Lakeshore Drive, in Troy.

