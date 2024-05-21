Tricky forecast brings chance for stronger storms with damaging winds, hail Wednesday

DAYTON — A tricky forecast makes it difficult to predict if impactful weather will hit the Miami Valley on Wednesday.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney has been monitoring all the moving parts of this system. He will have the latest TIME and TRACK LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Wednesday morning a few showers or rumbles of thunder could be heard.

The biggest threat for severe storms comes Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds will be the main threat if strong to severe storms develop late tomorrow. A secondary threat would be large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

