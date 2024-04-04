HAPPENING NOW: Police activity occurring in downtown Dayton

There is police activity Thursday afternoon involving Dayton police in the area of East Monument Avenue and Taylor Street in downtown Dayton.

>> FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ investigation in Miami County

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is on scene, working to learn what prompted the police presence and why police are there.

We’ve learned so far that police have been in the area “to assist” since just after 3 p.m., according to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There were no details explaining why police were called.

We’ve also learned there are law enforcement officers dressed in military gear.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group