Shooting reported in Dayton; large police presence, medics on scene

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton on Wednesday.

We are on the scene working to learn more. We will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Around 3 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of West Norman Avenue for reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A dispatch sergeant confirmed that medics and police were on the scene.

>> Heavy law enforcement presence reported near Dayton VA

Photos from the scene show crime scene tape surrounding a home and multiple cruisers on the scene.

Initial reports indicate that a woman said she heard a shot in the kitchen of the home.

Police on the scene said they could not provide additional information about the reported shooting at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group