Heavy law enforcement presence reported near Dayton VA

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A heavy law enforcement presence is reported near the Dayton VA Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Liscum Drive on initial reports of a possible barricaded person from a domestic violence incident, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> 2 people found dead in Champaign County home; Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI investigating

A spokesperson for the Dayton VA confirmed two gates are closed on Liscum Drive due to the investigation. The gate on S. Gettysburg Avenue is still open.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group