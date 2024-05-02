Insurance agent accused of defrauding clients of over $200K indicted on nearly 40 criminal charges

BEAVERCREEK — A woman from Beavercreek was indicted on 36 counts including securities fraud and theft

65-year-old Beverly Ann Kirk of Beavercreek was indicted on 36 charges on April 24. She was taken into custody on April 30.

Between 2019 and 2021, while working as an insurance agent, Kirk allegedly solicited three of her agency’s clients to invest at least $235,000 in various investments.

The investments include non-existent jumbo CDs and investments allegedly issued by an insurance underwriter. One of the three people she solicited was elderly.

Kirk allegedly misappropriated the investments for her own personal use, according to the indictment.

Kirk is charged with Securities Fraud, Unlicensed Securities Activity, Theft, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, and Security Writings by Deception. These charges include felonies of the second, third, and fourth degrees.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Securities.

“Ms. Kirk exploited the trust that these victims placed in her and must now face the consequences for her greed,” said Ohio Securities Commissioner Andrea Seidt. “We urge investors to call the Ohio Division of Securities to make sure they are working with properly licensed professionals and investing in legitimate products before they hand over their hard-earned money.”

Kirk is being held in the Greene County Jail without bail. Her arraignment and bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 2.

