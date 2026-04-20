9-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle operated by elderly driver

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle operated by an elderly driver last week.

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Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a child who had been struck by a vehicle on Peach Wood Way in Green, Ohio, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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A 2025 Jeep Wrangler was traveling on Peach Wood Way when 9-year-old Samuel Rife ran into the street and was hit by the vehicle.

Rife was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital by the Green Fire Department, where he was later pronounced deceased.

“He was the most wonderful boy,” Samuel’s father, Harlen Rife, told WOIO-19. “I wish everyone could have met him. Those who did will never forget.”

The driver was identified as an 81-year-old man from Green.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of this young life. No family should have to endure such a devastating tragedy. We stand with the family in their grief and ask our community to come together in support and compassion.” — Rocco Yeargin, Mayor of Green

The sheriff’s office said neither speed nor impairment was a factor in the incident, WOIO-19 reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Summit Metro Crash Response Team, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

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