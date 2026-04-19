‘Somebody was hit by a train;’ 911 call details moments after deadly train crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Miamisburg on Saturday night.

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The crash was reported in the area of East Pearl Street and N 4th Street around 10:35 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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An officer on scene told News Center 7 crews that a pedestrian was hit by a train; however, additional details weren’t immediately available.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Southern told News Center 7 that the crash happened at Milepost CJ2018, which is not at a railroad crossing.

There were no injuries to the train crew, according to the spokesperson.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 describes the moments after the crash.

“Somebody was hit by a train, no sign of life. There’s just severed legs under the train,” a caller told 911 dispatchers.

The dispatcher then asked the caller if the train was stopped.

“Yes, the train squealed its brakes, I went outside to check it out, and there are legs under the train and no sign of anybody,” the caller said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue following this story.

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