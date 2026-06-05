Grand jury declines to indict UD Hall of Famer, all-time leading scorer in alleged assault

DAYTON — The charges filed against Flyers’ all-time leading scorer Roosevelt Chapman Jr. have been dismissed.

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A Montgomery County Grand Jury declined to indict Roosevelt on one count of abduction on June 5, according to court records.

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As previously reported, Champan was charged with felony abduction and misdemeanor assault in May.

Jail records state that he was also arrested on kidnapping and felonious assault charges, but those were dismissed within 48 hours.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to Chapman’s lawyer, Anthony VanNoy, about the Grand Jury’s decision.

“I think the detectives, right out of the gate, recognized that those more serious offenses, there was insufficient evidence to proceed on those cases to present even to the Grand Jury... And in fact, the Grand Jury said there’s not even an abduction here, as it just was not, the facts didn’t bear it out, the discovery didn’t bear it out,” VanNoy said.

On May 3, Chapman approached a Dayton officer, saying he was in a car accident but didn’t know where he had left the car.

He allegedly told the officer that he and a woman known to him had gotten into an argument, but she could not be located, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

When the car was found, the officer saw blood on the passenger side.

The next day, police found and spoke with the woman Chapman said he had gotten into an argument with.

Police noted she had visible injuries, including a swollen face and bruises on her torso.

She told police Chapman was taking her home on Sunday when he did a U-Turn in the middle of the road to head back to his home.

According to court records, the woman said she “grabbed the steering wheel, which caused them to strike a curb and blow the tire.”

It was then that Chapman allegedly hit her at least four times in the head, got out of the car, and dragged her out as well.

“[The victim] stated that a passerby stopped when he observed her being kicked and punched on the ground. [She] did not recall this part of the assault herself, but had injuries consistent with these observations,” the affidavit stated.

Chapman was arrested the next day.

As previously reported, Chapman played for the University of Dayton Flyers from 1980 to 1984.

In 1984, he led the team to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

He became the university’s all-time leading scorer with 2,233 points.

Chapman was inducted into the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994.

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