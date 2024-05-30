Longtime school administrator facing charges in local sexual assault case involving juvenile

BEAVERCREEK — A Waynesville man and longtime area school administrator is facing charges in a Beavercreek sexual assault case involving a juvenile.

Chad Hill, 54, was indicted by a Greene County grand jury last week on one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to court records.

Hill appeared in court on Thursday for his arraignment. There, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His bond was set at $500,000 and court records indicate he has since posted bond and been released from jail.

Beavercreek police were called out to a home on March 9 about a sex offense, according to an incident report obtained by News Center 7. Police confirmed that the victim in the case was a juvenile.

Hill was employed at Greene County Educational Service Center (ESC) at the time of the alleged offense, but police confirmed the victim was not a student.

News Center 7 reached out to Greene County ESC about Hill’s employment. Governing Board President Erik Eppers confirmed Hill resigned for “personal reasons” on May 10.

Hill has worked for several schools over the years. A spokesperson for the Dayton Regional STEM School confirmed performed “part-time contracted treasurer services” for the school from July 2019 to December 2023.

Hill’s LinkedIn profile shows he previously served as the high school principal for Vandalia-Butler City Schools and New Lebanon Local Schools. He also previously worked at Huber Heights City Schools, Tecumseh High School, and Madison Local Schools.

He's scheduled to appear in court next on June 11.









