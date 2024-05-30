Mother of 3-year-old rescued from roach-infested Fairborn apartment changes plea

FAIRBORN — The mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found alone and in critical condition in a Fairborn apartment has pleaded to charges.

Rabyah Muballigh, 25, pleaded no contest to one count of felonious assault and endangering children on Thursday, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records. The court accepted her plea and found her guilty.

She’s set to be sentenced in July.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Fairborn police were called to the 300 block of Wallace Drive on Jan. 8 on reports of a child having trouble breathing.

The 911 caller, Muballigh, told dispatchers that the child was alone in the apartment.

When police got to the scene, they found the apartment unsecured. Once inside the apartment, they found a 3-year-old child unresponsive who weighed just 16 pounds. The child was immediately taken by medics to a hospital.

Police said her bed was severely soiled, roaches were everywhere and she had bug bites all over her body.

Muballigh was arrested by police outside the apartment.

Police said on Thursday that the child was released from the hospital about a month ago.

