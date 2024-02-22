3-year-old weighing 16 pounds rescued from roach-infested apartment; body cam released

FAIRBORN — Newly released video shows officers save a 3-year-old girl who only weighed 16 pounds.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott will take you inside the apartment and show you what police saw when they saw the little girl LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Fairborn police body camera shows inside the roach-infested apartment with garbage and other bugs everywhere.

Officers arrested, the little girl’s mother, for child endangerment and assault.

>> 6-month-old girl shot while being held by her father; 2 Ohio men charged

Officers didn’t believe the girl was alive at first, as she was huddled in the corner unresponsive.

Sgt. Nathan Penrod with Fairborn police said he updated every week on the girl’s condition.

He expects she will be at the hospital for a long time.

“This really hits hard. We’re taking it one step at a time keeping the young young girl in our prayers, but as a father, it does definitely hit,” Penrod said.

He said officers had to actually talk out what they saw for their mental health.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group