3-year-old remains in hospital after being found in ‘filthy’ apartment; Mother formally charged

FAIRBORN — A mother has been formally charged after police found her 3-year-old in critical condition at a Fairborn apartment.

Rabyah Muballigh, 25, was indicted by a Greene County grand jury this week on one count of felonious assault and endangering children, according to online court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Fairborn police were called to the 300 block of Wallace Drive earlier this month on reports of a child having trouble breathing.

The 911 caller, Muballigh, told dispatchers that the child was alone in the apartment.

When police got to the scene, they found the apartment unsecured. Once inside the apartment, they found a 3-year-old child who was “conscious but not alert.” Court documents described the child as “grossly malnourished.” The child was immediately taken by medics to a hospital.

Police told News Center 7 on Wednesday that the child remains in the ICU in stable condition.

“The child has shown minor improvements in gross motor skills. Her weight has increased from 16 lbs. to 18 lbs. Further testing and evaluation will be completed on the child, mainly to determine any evidence of possible brain damage,” a spokesperson for the Fairborn Police Department said.

According to court documents obtained by News Center 7, a search warrant was conducted at the apartment, and police observed a decaying mouse on the living room couch cushion, numerous fly traps covered in dead flies, and bugs crawling on the walls, floors, and beds. There were also reportedly dead bugs and moldy food in the refrigerator and freezer.

Police also found a bed with a “deteriorated, severely soiled mattress” and blanket soiled with feces, court documents stated. Numerous empty PediaSure-brand nutrition and protein drinks were also found throughout the room.

The apartment, described in court documents as being “cluttered and filthy,” was found to be unfit for human occupancy and was condemned by Fairborn Code Enforcement.

Muballigh is being held in the Greene County Jail. We’re working to learn when she’ll appear in court next.

