3-year-old in critical condition after being found in ‘filthy’ apartment; mother facing charges

FAIRBORN — A mother is facing criminal charges and a child is in critical condition after police were called to a Fairborn home Monday.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Wallace Drive regarding a child having trouble breathing, according to a spokesperson for the Fairborn Police Department.

Inside the apartment police found a three-year-old that was “conscious but not alert.” The child was immediantly taken by medics to a local hospital.

The apartment, described in court documents as being “cluttered and filthy,” was found to be unfit for human occupancy and was condemned by Fairborn Code Enforcement.

The child’s mother is now booked in the Greene County Jail.

