Former longtime school administrator pleads guilty to sexual assault charge

BEAVERCREEK — A former longtime area school administrator pleaded guilty to a sexual assault case involving a juvenile.

Chad Hill, 54, pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition, according to court records.

A rape charge was dropped.

News Center 7 previously reported that Beavercreek police were called to a home on March 9, 2024 about a sex offense.

Police confirmed that the victim in the case was a juvenile.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hill was employed at Greene County Educational Service Center (ESC) at the time of the alleged offense, but police confirmed the victim was not a student.

News Center 7 reached out to Greene County ESC about Hill’s employment. School leaders confirmed Hill resigned for “personal reasons” on May 10, 2024.

Hill has worked for several schools over the years. A spokesperson for the Dayton Regional STEM School confirmed he performed “part-time contracted treasurer services” for the school from July 2019 to December 2023.

Hill’s LinkedIn profile shows he previously served as the high school principal for Vandalia-Butler City Schools and New Lebanon Local Schools. He also previously worked at Huber Heights City Schools, Tecumseh High School, and Madison Local Schools.

He’s scheduled to appear in court next on May 9.









©2024 Cox Media Group