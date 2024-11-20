Winter Weather Awareness: What to have in your emergency car kit

Emergencies can happen at any point in time. And during the winter season, it is always good to be prepared.

You’ll want to have an emergency car kit ready and stored in your vehicle to keep you safe and prepared this winter.

Here are some things you should include:

Flashlight, batteries, portable battery charger

Kitty litter or sand to help with traction, shovel, tire chains, jumper cables

Extra clothing for when the temperature drops

Canned food, snacks

Basic first aid kit

Having these important items stored in your vehicle will keep you safe and prepared this winter.