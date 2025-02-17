Man wins $2 million off scratch-off in Ohio

NEWARK, OH — A winning scratch-off ticket is worth $2 million for a lucky Ohio man.

Dave won the top prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $2,000,000 Cash Blast, according to the Ohio Lottery.

He won the cash prize of $80,000 a year for 25 years, a $2 million prize, the Ohio Lottery stated.

Dave chose the cash option prize of $1 million.

After mandatory state and federal taxes that total 28 percent, he will receive $720,000, the Ohio Lottery said.

Dave purchased the winning ticket at Jefferson Woods Duchess #1201 in Newark, Ohio.

The $2,000,000 Cash Blast is a $20 scratch-off with a top price of $2 million.

