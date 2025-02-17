STAY INFORMED: Schools, businesses closed, delayed after weekend snow

MIAMI VALLEY — Some schools and business are either delayed or closed today after accumulating snow moved through the region this weekend.

Richmond Community Schools in Wayne County, Indiana, are delayed for two hours.

Randolph Eastern School Corporation in Randolph County, Indiana has a one hour and thirty-minute delay.

Randolph Central School Corporation in Randolph County will have a two-hour delay.

Edison State Community College in Miami County is delayed two hours.

Wright State Lake Campus in Mercer County is delayed two hours.

Some businesses have also announced closures and delays today.

Dolly Packaging Assembly and Fulfillment in Tipp City has been delayed 2 hours.

RT Industries is in Miami County is delayed 1 hour.

PCS Darke County, L&M Products in Preble County, and LC Friendly Senior Center in Logan County are all closed today.

