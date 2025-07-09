DGR: Local group brings push for new local hospital to city commission

DAYTON — People will present their case to a local city commission as to why a new hospital should be built.

The Dayton City Commission will hold a public hearing today to discuss this push to get a new hospital on the ballot.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Clergy Community Coalition has spent months trying months collecting signatures.

“This is the third time we’re going before the city commission, and this time we can say we made it. We got the required number of signatures,” said Bishop Richard Cox.

Their goal is to put a public hospital where the former Good Samaritan Hospital used to sit on Dayton’s west side.

The Clergy Community Coalition’s petition allows city residents to vote on the proposed one-mill tax that could raise $2 million every year for 10 years.

