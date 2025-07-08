Community group making another push to bring new hospital to Dayton

DAYTON — A community group is making a second push to bring a new hospital to Dayton.

“You know they turned us down twice. This is the third time we’re going before the city commission, and this time we can say we made it. We got the required number of signatures,” Bishop Richard Cox, President of the Clergy Community Coalition, said.

They needed 1250 signatures. The board of elections certified 1284.

The Celergy Community Coalition spent months collecting them, working to put a public hospital where the former Good Samaritan Hospital used to sit on Dayton’s west side.

“They need to follow the instructions of the voters because the voters voted them into office and so they need to pass it,” Cox said.

City code said the proposed ordinance can be submitted to the clerk of the commission if they have at least 1,250 valid signatures of registered Dayton voters.

The Clergy Community Coalition’s petition allows city residents to vote on the proposed one-mill tax that could raise $2 million every year for 10 years.

The coalition said there’s still work to be done, and they need help from people who want and need this public hospital.

“To stand beside us, to urge our mayor and commissioners that you want this on the ballot,” Cox said.

If the commission rejects the proposed ordinance, the coalition will have to collect 12,050 signatures in 20 days.

