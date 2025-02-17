Delta plane crashes, flips at Toronto airport injuring at least 15

TORONTO — A Delta plane flipped upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, injuring more than a dozen people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>> PHOTOS: Delta plane flips on tarmac at Toronto airport

The flight, which originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, landed upside down amid windy conditions around 2:45 p.m.

“All passengers and crew were accounted for,” airport officials shared on social media.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that 80 people were on board at the time of the crash. Delta confirmed that 76 were passengers and four crew members.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed to CBS News that at least 15 patients had been transported to the hospital. One child and two adults were reportedly critically injured. The rest of the injuries were considered minor to moderate.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted,” Delta said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Toronto Airport closed shortly after the crash and remains closed.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation, the FAA said.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

0 of 22 Toronto plane crash (CTV) Plane crash lands in Toronto (John Nelson) Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group