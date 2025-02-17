Student hands out Valentines containing razor blades at Ohio elementary school

AKRON — A student passed out Valentine’s Day envelopes containing razor blades at an Ohio school.

According to Akron Public Schools, the “student unknowingly handed out sealed Valentine’s envelopes with a razor blade inside” at Hatton Community Learning Center, WOIO reported.

The item was allegedly purchased at a retail outlet, according to News 5 Cleveland.

“I was crying,” Alexis Lawson, a parent, told WOIO. “I was very mad ... I was more hurt because we had a paper from the teacher that all valentines had to be turned in by Monday like Monday four days prior which means they were more than likely sitting in that classroom for three days and on the fourth day it got passed out.”

Akron police say one child received a minor cut on their finger.

In a statement, the district said it has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons or threats of violence.

