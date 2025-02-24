Water main break forces local school to cancel classes today

TROTWOOD — A water main break has forced a local school to cancel classes.

Mother Brunner Catholic School is closed today in Montgomery County after a water main break, according to our school closings list.

The school is located at the 4800 block of Denlinger Road.

It was established in 2010 and currently has 225 students enrolled, the school website says.

Mother Brunner Catholic School is next to Precious Blood Catholic Church.

We will update this story.

