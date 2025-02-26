Car hits church after crash, 3 injured

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Three people were injured after a two vehicle crash in Auglaize County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the vehicles hit a church, OSP says.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash was near Buckland Holden Road and Mudsock Road, according to OSP.

Three people were transported from the scene with injuries, OSP confirms.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group