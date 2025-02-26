Car hits church after crash, 3 injured

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Three people were injured after a two vehicle crash in Auglaize County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
One of the vehicles hit a church, OSP says.
The crash was near Buckland Holden Road and Mudsock Road, according to OSP.
Three people were transported from the scene with injuries, OSP confirms.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
