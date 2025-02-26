Toy guns confiscated at local school, student facing disciplinary action

KETTERING — A student is looking at disciplinary action after trying to hide toy guns at John F Kennedy Elementary in Kettering, according to Kettering City Schools.

According to a message sent to families from Principal Gooding, a student was caught trying to hide a nerf gun in the bushes on the edge of campus.

The toy gun was taken by staff, as well as a toy laser tag gun that was found in the student’s backpack, Gooding says.

Kettering police were notified, and the School Resource Officer helped in the investigation, Gooding says.

The district has a policy regarding “firearm look-alikes” that will require disciplinary action for the student, according to Gooding.

Kettering City Schools reminds parents in the message that the implications of bringing any type of weapon could result in compromised safety of others.

“Students need to understand that these actions can have steep school disciplinary and legal consequences for both the student and their parents or guardians,” Gooding said in the message sent to JFK Elementary families.

