Multiple probationary staff fired from Dayton VA Medical Center

DAYTON — The Dayton Veteran Affairs Medical Center has let go of some probationary staff members, according to a spokesperson from the VA.

This comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s federal workforce cuts targeting probationary employees.

“This decision will have no negative effect on veteran health care, benefits or other services and will allow VAS to focus more effectively on its core mission” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they cannot discuss specifics due to privacy concerns, however they say they “dismissed a limited number of probationary staff.”

Military.com says around 2,400 people have been dismissed from the VA nation-wide since the workforce cuts began.

