3 children found safe after being abducted from Richmond hotel

RICHMOND — Three children abducted by their father in Richmond early Wednesday morning have been located.

Richmond Police responded to the Quality Inn & Suites on National Road East around 1:26 a.m. on reports that 37-year-old Donovan Simmons, Sr. had taken his three children and left the scene in a black Dodge Ram.

“This was a direct violation of a protective order,” Assistant Chief of Police and Public Information Officer Adam Blanton shared on the department’s social media page.

Simmons' vehicle was found by the Seymour Police Department and the children were safely recovered around 2:53 a.m.

Simmons was taken into custody and the children were reunited with their mother.

In a statement, Police Chief Kyle Weatherly praised the work of his officers.

“This incident could have had a tragic ending, but because of the dedication, skill, and relentless pursuit of justice from Sergeant Haskett and his team, three innocent children are now safe. Their actions exemplify what it means to serve and protect. I couldn’t be prouder of their work and the incredible partnership with the Seymour Police Department,” Weatherly said.

