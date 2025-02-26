‘Don’t click’; Police warn about fake text messages for unpaid tolls

CENTERVILLE — Have you received a text message for an unpaid toll?

Centerville Police have issued a scam warning about these text messages, according to a social media post.

“There are several variations of the Toll Scam being reported recently. If you receive a text message or email claiming that you owe tolls, DON’T click,” the police department said.

They also posted an example on its Facebook page.

The text message states, “You have an outstanding toll. Ur toll account balance is unpaid. If you fail to pay by February 17, 2025, you will face penalties or legal action.” It concludes with a link to click.

Centerville Police said if anyone has traveled and believes they owe tolls, they should contact the toll provider directly on their website or customer service number.

