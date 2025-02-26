Do you recognize him? Police looking for man accused of using stolen credit card

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize this man?

Riverside Police are looking for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit, according to a social media post.

The department said he was last seen using that card on Feb. 22 at Sam’s Market on East 3rd Street in Dayton.

They posted security camera images of the suspects on its Facebook page.

Call Detective Todd at (937) 233-1801, extension 453, with information.

You can also email him.

