Firefighters extinguish flames at house 2 times in 1 day

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters battled flames at a house in Miami Township two times in one day.

The initial fire occurred at a home in the 3200 block of West Alex Bell Road before 12:30 p.m.

Miami Valley Fire District Batallion Chief Nick Sanders told News Center 7 that there were four people home when the fire broke out.

Everyone made it out safely, but one person was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and called fire investigators out before leaving.

Around 10:45 p.m. a police officer was driving by the house and noticed that the roof was on fire.

Miami Valley Fire District crews responded to the house and found “a good amount” of fire coming from the roof, according to Sanders.

Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly.

Sanders said the residents were displaced as a result of the first fire so were not home when the second fire broke out.

“Fire investigators were on scene again to try to figure out the cause of the second fire. We think it’s probably a rekindle, but we want to be sure of that,” Sander said.

There is not an estimate for damages at this time.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

